Home
Local News
Bandits Steal ‘Afterlife’ Cash, Valuables From Belize Man’s Casket – St. Lucia Times News

Bandits Steal ‘Afterlife’ Cash, Valuables From Belize Man’s Casket – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Bandits stole cash and jewellery from a Belize man’s grave after his funeral went live on Facebook, showing the items in his casket, reportedly for use in