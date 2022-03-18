Bandits Attack Security Guard, Break Into SLMB At Odsan – St. Lucia Times News

On Friday, bandits attacked a security guard and broke into the Saint Lucia Marketing Board (SLMB) premises at Odsan, Castries, escaping with cash and equipment estimated at some $60,000.

The injured guard was hospitalised and later discharged.

Employees discovered the break-in when they arrived for work in the morning.

SLMB Accountant Theresa Desir told St Lucia Times that the intruders believed to number about six, stole and damaged several items.

Theresa Desir

Desir said they took away some petty cash and all the computers which contained valuable data.

“Information is quite valuable for the Marketing Board and we have to start from scratch because this entity has been in the making for well over fifty years. But for this location currently moving from Castries to here, about ten years we have been operating in the Odsan complex and whatever information we had stored in our computer was not only what we accumulated here but from Castries,” the SLMB official disclosed.

“Moving forward, it would be critical to compile that information because some we might never retrieve,” Desir told St Lucia Times.

The SLMB is one of several concerns located in the complex at Odsan.

Headline photo: Bandits removed burglar bars to gain entry to building