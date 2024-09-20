Bales Of Cocaine, Cannabis Seized Off Martinique

The French Navy surveillance frigate ‘Germinal’ seized 18 bales of cannabis and cocaine after intercepting an unflagged boat approximately 850 km off Martinique’s coast.

According to the Force Armée Aux Antilles Facebook page, the seizure on Wednesday involved 526 kg in narcotics.

It was the twelfth such drug bust for the year by the French armed forces in the region, resulting in the confiscation of 28 tonnes of cocaine.

According to local reports, in Wednesday’s narcotics seizure, the French Navy acted on information transmitted by Colombia and the Joint InterAgency Task Force-South.

The task force promotes security cooperation and coordinates country team and partner nation initiatives to defeat the flow of illicit trafficking.

PHOTO: Stock image