Bail for 8 cops charged for misbehaviour in FUL probe

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo –

EIGHT police officers, charged with misbehaviour in public office for allegedly approving variations for licensed firearm holders, without lawful authority, have all been released on bail.

Two of the officers, ASP Aaron Beddoe and Sgt David Swanson, were previously charged with a total of 15 similar offences last year.

Investigations by the TTPS’ Professional Standards Bureau, led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin, focused on variations approved between 2020-2021 by the Firearm’s Unit of the police service.

Beddoe was charged with an additional 15 offences while Swanson was charged with ten offences of misbehaviour in office.

Acting Cpl Marvin Diaz was charged with two offences, while Sgt Lincoln Bonnett, Sgt Cindy Ann Chase, acting Sgt Deyna Gibbons, Sgt Mervyn Roopchand and PC Natasha Phillips-Paul were each charged with one count of misbehaviour in public office.

The officers were held on January 18 and charged on January 22.

Justice of the Peace Stephen Young granted the eight bail after they were charged by Cpl Sampson and PC Charles.

NewsAmericasNow.com