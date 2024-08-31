Back To School Woes

Schools across the island will reopen on Monday for the new school year after the eight-week summer break for students and teachers.

As a result, last week parents and students were busy with last-minute preparations for orientation sessions and returning to classes.

Obtaining books and supplies was an essential part of the back-to-school preparation.

However, for some, it came down to the wire, with the last shopping day of the week, Saturday, seeing much activity around Castries with late back-to-school shoppers.

The city experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic, long lines, and heavy activity at book and stationery stores, school uniform outlets, and Online Shopping companies.

Outside one particular bookstore, parents appeared quite frustrated while standing in the scorching heat because the store would only allow a certain number of customers to enter at a time.

“I have been coming here for over a week now for three books that I am missing for my children and they keep telling me to come back,” Irene, a mother of two, told St. Lucia Times.

“I came here today and there are so many people here that I am waiting for my turn and the heat is unbearable,” she said.

St. Lucia Times understands that one of the bookstores in the city had faced supply chain issues and delays in clearing the books at customs and sorting them out before placing the items on shelves for sale.

The situation prompted a discussion outside about possibly replacing books with E-devices.

“Every year they making us buy all these books and the children do not even use half the books,” one parent expressed.

There were also long lines at two city outlets that sold school uniforms.

St. Lucia Times learned that while the uniforms are made locally, sourcing the right colour material can sometimes prove difficult and this year was no different.

Online shopping shipping companies’ lines were comparable to those at school supply outlets.

William Peter Boulevard was also a bustle of activity, with parents trying to cash in on school bag deals and supplies from the many vendors parading their wares.

One vendor told St. Lucia Times that this was nothing unusual since it was the end of the month and payday for many.

However, Lambert, trying to source some last-minute stationery, expressed that minimum wage was one thing, but having employers pay on time was another.

“I only got paid yesterday when everywhere was closed already. Some employers wait to pay you on the very last day of the month and even at the end of the work day and I think that is not right especially at times like these and it is something the Government should look into as well,” he said.