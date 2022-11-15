Babonneau Youth Groups To Host Anti-Crime Event – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Babonneau Youth Synergy and the Babonneau Youth and Sports Council plan to celebrate International Men’s Day with an anti-crime activity under the theme: ‘Guns Down, Pens Up.’

“The message we want to portray is that the pen is mightier than the gun,” Babonneau Youth Synergy President Aldric Edward explained.

He said the activity would take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4:00 pm.

Edward disclosed that there would be a walk followed by a panel discussion and fun and games, giving men an opportunity to socialise.

The Babonneau Youth Synergy President noted that Babonneau is not exempt from the crime wave sweeping the country.

“We have had our fair share of issues, and most people are tired because every time in the news, somebody got shot, somebody got robbed. So we want everybody to come out to participate and send a positive message to young people involved in such activities,” he told St Lucia Times.

The Babonneau Youth Synergy President said young people seem to be both victims and perpetrators of violent crime.

Edward said the message the anti-crime activity is seeking to send is that violent crime is unacceptable and citizens are fed-up.

“We are asking people to put down the guns and pick up a pen to educate themselves to become better citizens,” Edward stated.

“Education, for us, is one of the ways to alleviate poverty, and most unemployed people would experience a level of poverty,” Edward told St Lucia Times.

In this regard, he observed that employment to sustain their family might not be available to someone depending on their education level.

As a result, Edward indicated that in frustration, the individual could turn to a life of crime.

“So the pen here is to symbolise proper education in combatting crime and violence,” he explained.

Edward said Saturday’s event is open to the public, but organisers hope the people of Babonneau will turn out in their numbers.

“Coming out of that activity, we are hoping to create a men’s group where we would be able to come up with activities to empower our men,” he disclosed.

“Since we are losing so many of our men, we really need to send that message for the men to take their place in the society and hopefully we can get the results that we are looking for,” Edward stated.

