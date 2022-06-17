Babonneau Teenager Dies In Suspected Suicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating the death of a Babonneau teenager in a suspected suicide shortly after midnight Thursday night.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Donovan Therese.

According to the officials, he was hanging from a breadfruit tree behind his home.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said Babonneau fire station personnel responded to a call relating to an unresponsive individual at La Guerre, Babonneau.

“The responders found a nineteen-year-old male who was suspected to have committed suicide. He presented an obvious sign of death. Due to this, the incident scene was left in the care of officers of the Babonneau police station,” Mitchel stated.

A post-mortem examination was due on Friday.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

