Babonneau Secondary School Students Complete Digital Literacy Camp – St. Lucia Times

Thirty students from Babonneau Secondary School have completed a five-day Digital Literacy for Young Adults Christmas Camp which was sponsored by the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) in Saint Lucia.

The camp ran from Monday to Friday, December 18-22, 2023, at the Babonneau Secondary School, and was a collaborative initiative by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project; Application of Information and Communication Technology in Digital Capacity Building Project; Division of Public Sector Modernization; Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM); and Babonneau Secondary School.

The camp was one of the pivotal steps towards universal digital literacy as it targeted young adults ages 13 to 15 years old at the lower secondary school level.

It was a transformative opportunity for young adults at the Babonneau Secondary School, and aimed to enhance their digital skills and adapt to the ever-evolving technological landscape.

Over the course of five days, the students learned to effectively find, evaluate, and use information from various sources, as well as critically analyze media content and conduct data analysis.

Safety and digital citizenship was also emphasized throughout the programme, with a focus on responsible internet use, cyber-bullying prevention, and online privacy protection.

The camp, which was facilitated by Ms. Tanica Edwin, empowered the participants by delivering comprehensive training in digital literacy, covering essential skills in coding, practical proficiency with productivity tools and spreadsheets, as well as utilizing artificial intelligence applications.

On Friday, December 22, the participants received their certificates of completion at the camp’s closing ceremony held at Babonneau Secondary School.

Through short presentations, they were able to demonstrate what they learned by focusing on topics such as Digital Footprint, Critical Thinking Online, Responsible Gaming, Intellectual Property and Copyright, Digital Respect, Online Stranger Danger, and Device Balance.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony, H.E. Peter Chia-Yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, commended the students for their hard work and dedication that they displayed throughout the camp. He also emphasized the importance of acquiring digital literacy skills in an ever-changing global environment.

“I firmly believe that digital and media literacy are skills we should possess in a world undergoing rapid technological evolution, and I am pleased to see that the students are cultivating these skills from a very young age,” Ambassador Chen remarked. “It’s not merely a programme; it’s an opportunity for our young minds to strive in the digitally dynamic landscape. Additionally, it also emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for internet usage, understanding concepts related to online privacy protection, and also preventing cyber-bullying.”

He added: “I look forward to seeing all participants harness the skills acquired here and reach for excellence.”

Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, Minister for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs, who is also Parliamentary Representative for Babonneau, said the constituency has been on the receiving end of much-needed assistance in building capacity in digital literacy.

Among them, she recalled the constituency’s lone secondary school receiving a Smart Classroom compliments of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in October last year.

“Our Ministry, and, by extension, the Government of Saint Lucia, has been working diligently to ensure that citizens do not get left behind in this rapidly evolving technology age,” Hon. Dr. Albert-Poyotte explained.

She added: “(This camp) is not just an event; it is a movement, a catalyst for future initiatives geared at preparing our precious youth to take full advantage of the opportunities abound in today’s digital world. It sets the foundation for a digitally literate future where our youth are not just users of technology, but also creators, innovators, and leaders in the global digital landscape.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Francillia Solomon, Project Coordinator of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, said participants benefited tremendously from the camp, noting that it allowed them to infuse their creativity into the process.

“This camp was not merely theoretical, but focused on practical hands-on experiences that directly apply to the workplace, making it an excellent initiative for our youth,” she said. “The camp guided 30 energetic and talented young individuals through extensive training in digital literacy. Topics covered were such as coding, artificial intelligence, and the use of productivity tools. Participants received training and were fully immersed in vital application tools and training that characterizes the digital age.”

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia

