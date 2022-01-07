Babonneau Resident Hospitalised After Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Law enforcement officials say that a Babonneau resident in his thirties sustained a single gunshot wound to the abdomen Thursday night, resulting in his hospitalisation.

Officials identified the man as Ted Jn Baptiste of Paix Bouche.

According to reports, Jn Baptiste was on the stairs of his residence when an unidentified individual shot him.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) spokeswoman Stacy Joseph disclosed that emergency personnel from the Babonneau fire station responded about 9:25 pm after receiving a distress call.

“The emergency crew found an individual sitting on a step complaining of pain to one side of his abdomen,” Joseph said.

The SLFS official said the responders assessed and treated the patient before transporting him in stable condition to the OKEU Hospital.

