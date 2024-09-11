Babonneau MP Urges Community-Driven Crime Prevention

Babonneau MP Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has emphasised the importance of a community-centered approach to address the escalating crime in her constituency.

Since the beginning of the year, Babonneau has recorded at least five homicides, with the victims including a seventeen-year-old.

Dr. Albert-Poyotte observed that collaborative efforts between the community and the government are crucial for effectively combating crime.

She acknowledged that the government alone cannot manage the crime situation.

As a result, the Minister has been actively engaging with various community groups.

Albert-Poyotte disclosed that the groups had presented her with a comprehensive plan outlining their contributions to youth development and crime prevention.

She told reporters on the sidelines of Tuesday’s House of Assembly meeting that one of the critical initiatives that motivates her is the upgrade of sporting facilities within the constituency, undertaken by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The MP explained that the facilities provide youth with positive alternatives to crime and violence through enhanced sports programs and facilities.

Albert-Poyotte encouraged the community to unite to determine the most effective strategies for moving forward.

She declared that by fostering strong local involvement and support, Babonneau and, by extension- Saint Lucia can make significant strides in reducing crime and improving safety.