A Babonneau man is dead after a shooting incident Thursday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Delice Maulings of Fond Cannie, Babonneau.

Law enforcement officers responded to the shooting report at about 10:00 pm but, on arrival, received information that an ambulance had transported the victim to the OKEU Hospital.

The officers later confirmed that the victim had succumbed.

There are no further details at present.

