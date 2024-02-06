Babonneau Man Charged With Balata Murder – St. Lucia Times

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force commenced investigations into a fatal shooting, which occurred at Balata, Castries.

Twenty-nine-year-old (29) Gillian Talian alias ‘G.T’ sustained injuries to his torso and died as a result.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Officers attached to the Major Crimes Unit arrested twenty-eight-year-old (28) Jamal Ricky Williams of Plateau, Babonneau.

On Friday, January 26, 2024 Jamal Williams was charged for the murder of Gillian Talian. He was taken to the First District Court in Castries for a bail hearing, but was subsequently remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility until his next court appearance.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, Officers attached to the Major Crime Unit arrested twenty-six (26) year old Ali Alexander Daniel of Balata, Babonneau.

On Tuesday February 6, 2024, Ali Daniel Alexander was charged for the murder of Gillian Talian. He will be escorted to the First District court for bail purposes.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Photo (Stock image)