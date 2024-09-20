Babonneau Gets Solar-Powered Water Treatment Plant

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) proudly announces the commissioning of a state-of-the-art solar-powered water treatment facility in Des Barras, Babonneau.

The Government of Saint Lucia has partnered with WASCO and, through the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and the OECS Commission, successfully accessed financing made available by the European Union (EU) to provide the resources to facilitate our readiness and resilience to climate change.

Underscoring WASCO’s mission to enhance water infrastructure across the island, especially in rural areas that are particularly vulnerable to climate change, the newly upgraded plant features a compact water treatment process module that utilizes solar power energy.

The facility aims to enhance the treatment process and storage capacity at Des Barras, reducing the frequency of water supply interruptions due to heavy rains and high turbidity as well as drought conditions.

By embracing renewable energy and cutting-edge technologies, WASCO remains committed to providing clean and reliable water for all, while reducing operating costs and minimizing the company’s carbon footprint.

During the official handover ceremony held on 20th September, 2024, WASCO CEO Zilta George-Leslie emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering safe, reliable water while addressing climate change impacts.

“This upgraded plant, powered by renewable energy, will provide clean drinking water to over 300 residents of Des Barras. It not only improves water security but also aligns with Saint Lucia’s climate resilience goals,” George-Leslie stated.

Representatives from the Government of Saint Lucia, EU, CCCCC, and OECS Commission attended the ceremony, marking the official transfer of the facility’s management to WASCO.

The plant serves as a model for future projects across the island and the wider Caribbean, reinforcing the nation’s drive towards environmental sustainability.

SOURCE: Water and Sewerage Company Inc.