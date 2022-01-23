Babonneau Fire Station Suspends Emergency Responses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A staffing shortage has forced the Babonneau fire station to temporarily suspend emergency responses.

At the same time, a skeleton staff at the facility’s control room is diverting distress calls to the fire service headquarters in Castries and the Gros Islet fire station to respond, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says.

“Several persons have reported sick from different stations in the North, so we have moved people around,” a senior official disclosed.

The official told St Lucia Times that staff members are off the job due to COVID-19 infections or isolation after contact tracing but could not at the time provide the numbers involved.

In addition to COVID-19 infections among staff, the SLFS says a recent surge in distress calls relating to fires, violent crime, road accidents, and other emergencies, including COVID-19 conditions among the public, has taxed its resources.

