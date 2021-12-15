‘Babes, We Have To Get Out Of The House!’

A victim of the devastating fire at Bishop’s Gap, Marchand, Castries, has recounted how she and her husband escaped with just the clothing on their backs.

Saturday’s devastating blaze destroyed three structures and left five people homeless, the Saint Lucia Fire Service said.

Romilia Fergoson, a vendor at the Castries Craft Market, recalled that she was in good spirits when she left work for home Saturday afternoon because she had made some ‘Euros’.

As a result, when she got home, she shared the good news with her husband before getting some rest.

But Fergoson, whom people refer to as ‘Sis Sis,’ told reporters that the smell of smoke woke her up, but she discovered nothing untoward upon investigating.

However, the Marchand resident said when she went back to bed, the smell of smoke grew stronger.

She said she went to her kitchen step this time and discovered that her neighbour’s house was on fire. She and her husband tried to pour water, to no avail as the fire spread.

“When I saw the smoke I started crying and I said ‘Babes, we have to get of the house. We must get out because that fire is in our bedroom already and was in my son room already,” Fergoson explained.

She said she and her husband, who has mobility issues due to poor blood circulation, eventually fled the building.

“I lost everything I had,” she declared. “I am homeless. I lost everything I worked hard for. Not even a dollar I have for me to survive, but I will get there because I know that God is good – the God that I serve is a good God.”

However, she praised Housing Minister Richard Frederick, who visited the community and offered her shelter at his own home.

“Hats off to him. He was with me. He begged me to come by him and spend some time but I said ‘Boss I cannot come by you because I will not be comfortable. He tell me ‘Come, my house have space I will get you groceries’ I say ‘No boss I will not be comfortable'”.

The Marchand fire victim said she is currently at her daughter’s residence where she is also not ‘too comfortable’ because she likes being at her own home to do whatever she wants.

And despite her loss, she praised God, asserting that she was in good spirits and declaring that with the help of her God, she would hopefully build another house that would be bigger and better.

