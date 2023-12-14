Azeez Says Leaders At All Levels In Saint Lucia Need To Step Up – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Independent Senator Noorani Azeez has emphasised that leaders across Saint Lucia must step up, given the Island communities’ social situation, including crime.

“The situation we find ourselves in at the community level is an indication that many of us have failed to do what we have to do,” Azeez told reporters on the margins of a Senate meeting on Thursday.

He explained that his term ‘leaders’ included teachers, security forces, community groups, fathers’ and mothers’ organisations, uniformed groups, and churches.

The Senator said it did not constitute pointing fingers only at ‘political actors’.

Azeez asserted that the situation in communities represented an indictment on everyone.

He noted broad agreement that the systems have failed us, resulting in the current circumstances.

In addition, he explained that “we have become so judgemental of each other that we start to polarise groups based on where they are from, and then that discrimination steps in and what political party you subscribe to and your religious convictions, and we focus on what I deem to be second tier issues,” Azeez told reporters.

“Regardless of what makes us individuals, at the end of the day, we are one Saint Lucia, and we have to do what we have to do to put this country first,” the Independent Senator stated.

Azeez declared it was not his intention to point fingers at any one group.

“Collective responsibility has to kick in right now, in that each group has an obligation to influence and change the things it needs to change within its sphere of influence, and I would like to see more leaders step up and play their part,” he said.

But he also noted that each individual at the community and neighbourhood level could play a leadership role.

“Are we doing that as citizens? If not, let’s get something started,” he said.

