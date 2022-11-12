Autopsy Finds That Blood Clot Caused Death Of BCF Inmate Cecilia Augustin – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A November 2, 2022 autopsy has found that Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) remand inmate Cecilia Augustin died due to a blood clot from the leg that travelled to her lungs.

The official medical report stated the cause of death as the result of ‘Bilateral Pulmonary Thromboembolism consequent on Bilateral leg deep vein Thrombosis.’

According to a report, there were no signs of any other physical issue.

The Department of Home Affairs said in a statement that forty-year-old Cecilia Augustin entered remand at the BCF on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

She was in custody on two remand warrants, including possessing a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in public.

The United States citizen, who was in a one-person cell in the female unit, had complained of a waist ache.

As a result, the Department of Home Affairs said the BCF summoned the Dennery Fire station on October 27, and emergency personnel took Augustin to the Dennery Hospital accompanied by a female correctional officer.

She passed away later that day.

