Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Morrison said while Australian athletes will still attend the Games in February, the government will be keeping official representatives at home.

Speaking at a news conference in Sydney, the Australian leader said “human rights abuses and issues in Xinjiang” were some of the concerns raised by the Australian government with Beijing.

“I am very … happy to talk to the Chinese government about these issues, and there has been no obstacle to that occurring on our side but the Chinese government has consistently not taken those opportunities to meet with us about those issues,” he said.

For months, activists have called for a boycott of the Games over human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Xinjiang and Tibet and its political crackdown in Hong Kong.

