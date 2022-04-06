Australia approves $2.6 billion missiles upgrade to counter assertive China

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Australia will spend $2.6 billion (3.5 billion Australian dollars) to upgrade its defensive missiles as the security environment in the Asia-Pacific region becomes more challenging due to China’s assertiveness, the country’s defense minister said Tuesday.

The plan — which will significantly increase the range of missiles on Australia’s warships and warplanes — comes as Australia said it will participate in developing hypersonic missiles with the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the AUKUS deal the three countries signed last year to build nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra.

“When you see what’s happening in the Ukraine, when you see what potential there is for conflict in the Indo-Pacific, this is very real for us now and we need to be realistic how we’re going to deter any act of aggression and to help keep peace in our own region,” Defense Minister Peter Dutton said of the naval and air force missiles in an interview with Sky News on Tuesday.

A news release from Dutton’s office said Canberra would speed up its acquisition of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Extended Range for use on its F/A-18 and eventually F-35A fighter jets, the Naval Strike Missile for its frigates and destroyers, and naval mines to protect its ports and maritime approaches.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton stands next to an anti-ship missile at the opening of the Navy Guided Weapons Maintenance Facility, in Sydney, on April 5.

The new missiles are expected to be operational by 2024, the Defense Ministry statement said.

