August Alsina Shares Photo Of Busted Lip, Says Tory Lanez Assaulted Him

Tory Lanez is denying that he had gotten into an altercation with R&B singer August Alsina.

Reports surfaced last night that the two artists got into a scuffle, with Tory Lanez allegedly knocking out August Alsina. The post was shared by Gossip of the City, which claimed that the altercation occurred after Lanez approached August to greet him, but August was in his feelings over a comment Tory made about his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. On Sunday morning, Tory Lanez denied the claim in a post on Instagram.

“I don’t know what everybody is talking about… But I’ve been in the studio… I’m not in anything negative…. I’ve been working on my self…. And being a better person,” he wrote in an Instagram Story along with the angel emoji.

It seems that August is calling Tory a liar as he shared a photo of himself with a bloodied mouth in an elevator and confirmed that Tory attacked him. August Alsina, who was recently in Washington D.C for a show, shared a lengthy post where he alleged that Tory and his security team attacked him.

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security n***as, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me. Whole time, I’m one deep. No security,” he begins.

@augustalsina Instagram

August added that the incident happened because he refused to greet and acknowledge Tory, who spoke on his public business months ago.

“Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all. Not to mention, with my history of health & condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox,” he continued.

“Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so i was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (i heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless niggas that was w/ him surrounding me. Which was security and some nigxa with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building,” he said.

The R&B singer added that “There was never a fight! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission. With that said, I was gone keep it G & not come to the net, but you moving with foul intent feeding falsities to blogs to look for a ‘moment’ cus them moments ain’t happening on stage for u. I will assist you in that, gracefully. His ppl got the whole thing on camera, PUT. THE. FOOTAGE. OUT.”

On Saturday night, Tory Lanez hearted a post by an Instagram blog that asked him if he had knocked out August.

He later popped up in the comments of the blog, which shared the hearted post and kept things vague.

“That was an accident …. I didn’t confirm anything,” he wrote in the comments section.

Lanez is currently before the court on felony assault charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The trial for that case is scheduled to start later this year after being pushed back from the Sept 16 date.