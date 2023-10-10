Attorney Cites Prejudice In Murder Of Saint Lucian In Martinique – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

An attorney for the family of a Saint Lucian national murdered in Martinique in 2019 has expressed his personal opinion that prejudice moved the perpetrator to shoot the victim fatally.

Attorney at Law Seydou Diarra spoke with St. Lucia Times after a Fort de France court jailed Daniel Marie-Rose for fifteen years for the murder of Saint Lucian Shereem Alcindor, also known as Terry.

Diarra said he was happy with the verdict after the three-day trial.

In addition to the fifteen-year sentence, Daniel Marie-Rose has to compensate the victim’s family.

– Advertisement –

Diarra felt it was a hate crime.

“This is my personal view because for him (the perpetrator), all Saint Lucians are thieves and bad. They come in Martinique to sell drugs and commit crimes,” the Attorney stated.

He expressed confidence that had the deceased been a Martinique national, the perpetrator would not have killed him.

Daria said the perpetrator shot Shereem Alcindor multiple times.

The incident occurred in the Pays-Mêlé au Lamentin district.

The Attorney at Law recalled that Alcindor, 27, brought his motorcycle to a mechanic shop, and Daniel Marie-Rose started recording a mobile phone video.

The Attorney said his Saint Lucian client told Marie-Rose he did not want to appear in the video recording and requested that he desist.

Daria said eventually, a physical altercation ensued in which Marie-Rose sustained injuries Alcindor inflicted with a stick.

Someone stopped the fight, and Marie-Rose left, vowing to return.

Daria said the perpetrator returned, shooting his client four times, at one point vowing to kill the Saint Lucian.

“It was awful,” the Attorney declared.

He said Alcindor had been living in Martinique for the past five years.

Saint Lucians are believed to comprise the largest immigrant group living in Martinique, followed by Haitians.

Headline photo: Shereem Alcindor – Deceased

– Advertisement –