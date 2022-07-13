Attempted Break-Ins At FRC, Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Two cultural organizations which have been at the vanguard of cultural development and preservation, the Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre(FRC) and the Silver Shadow Dance Academy, have been the victims of two attempted break-ins within the span of two weeks.

The two organizations which are housed in the Intramacs building, formerly home of the Monroe College, are engaged in documentation, research education and training.

They do not keep cash on their premises.

The FRC is presently in the process of rebuilding its archives following the fire which destroyed its premises and archival holdings at Mount Pleasant, in order to ensure that present and future generations fully understand and appreciate the tremendous richness and value of our culture.

The management of the FRC and the Silver Shadow Dance Academy denounce the behavior of the individuals behind these attempted break-ins and is appealing to the members of public to assist in the collective safeguarding of their places of operations and the valuable archives and records which they keep for use by the public.

Our wealth is rooted in our people, research and documentation, which we freely share with all without discrimination. We would like to do so for present and future generations.

Source: Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

