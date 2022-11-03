‘At Risk’ Youth Show Off Their Creativity In Marisule Mural – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Seven ‘at risk’ young people have been showing off their artistic talent as they work on two murals opposite the Courts St. Lucia Ltd., Marisule Branch.

The five boys from the Boys Training Centre and two girls from the New Beginning Transit Home are participating in a project dubbed ‘Street Art – Bridging Genders’.

The initiative aims to create art pieces, bringing girls and boys together on the project.

“They are creating something visible to the entire community, demonstrating their worth that they can build something -they can create something artistic,’ Sophie Picavet, the Director of the Alliance Française de Sainte-Lucie, told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –

Picavet, also the Executive Director of Alliance Française in the Eastern Caribbean, explained that French artist Veneno and Saint Lucian artist Sakey developed the mural concept and provided training to the youngsters.

Veneno does spray painting, while Sakey specialises in acrylics.

“For the very fine lines the artists have to do it,” Picavet explained.

The artists were delighted to hear the young people request material they could use to create other works of art in due course.

Picavet recalled that Alliance Française had initiated a project called ‘Street Art Bridging Cultures’ to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the alliance Pyramid building at Pointe Seraphine.

The project featured international cooperation involving Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia, and France.

Picavet explained that four artists contributed to the artwork.

Their work is being reproduced on items such as caps to raise money to fund after-school French classes at Alliance Française for at-risk youth and to provide scholarships to those who cannot afford them.

“We will be signing a contract with the artists saying that their arts can only be used to raise money for youth at risk and nothing else,” Picavet stated.

Based on the success of the pyramid art project, organisers launched the Marisule mural initiative, which should culminate this weekend.

“So far, we have negotiated for one piece to remain for at least a year. I am sure they will stay for longer because I don’t see the community painting over them,” Picavet told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –