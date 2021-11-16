At least three killed as two explosions rock Ugandan capital Kampala

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The two explosions rocked the city center within 30 minutes of each other, according to police and a journalist at the scene of one of the blasts.

One blast went off near the Central Police Station and another near Parliament. The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear and no group has claimed responsibility.

The first explosion occurred at about 10 a.m. local time on Kampala’s Buganda Road, according to the journalist at the scene.

Dr. Rose Byanyima, the Deputy Executive Director at the Mulago National Referral Hospital, told CNN the hospital has received 27 people with multiple injuries from the blast at the Central Police Station.

