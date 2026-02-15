A man carries a body during a mass burial of unidentified Palestinians

Western states failing to prevent Gaza genocide: Analysis

By Umut Uras and Urooba Jamal

Published On 15 Feb 202615 Feb 2026

  • Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinians since dawn in new attacks across Gaza, medical sources told Al Jazeera.
  • The number of Israeli violations of the US-brokered “ceasefire” now stands at 1,620, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.