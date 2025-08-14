Team Saint Lucia Repeat as OECS Boxing Champions Saint Lucia VAT Relief on 70 Items Sparks Political Feud Sammy Foundation celebrates 10 years with 30 scholarships, @media only screen and (min-device-pixel-ratio:1.5),only screen and (min-resolution:192dpi).td-thumb-css.tdi_92background-image:url("https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/DSC00520-1392x928.jpg")!important, Sammy Foundation celebrates 10 years with 30 scholarships Saint Lucian Climate Expert Welcomes ICJ Ruling on Pollution Harm Goals galore in Round 5 SPFL action US Imposes Visa Curbs on Grenadian Officials, Others Over Cuban Doctors
At least 37 killed after torrential rains trigger flash floods in Kashmir 

14 August 2025
At least 37 people have been killed after a sudden cloudburst unleashed torrential rain in Indian-administered Kashmir, a disaster management official said, marking the second major disaster in the Himalayas in just over a week.

The deluge struck Chisoti, a town in Kishtwar district, on Thursday morning. The site serves as a key stop along the pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata temple, a revered Himalayan shrine dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Television footage showed terrified pilgrims crying as water surged through the settlement.

Omar Abdullah, chief minister of the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir, described the situation as “grim” and said confirmed details were slow to emerge from the remote location.

Mohammed Irshad said rescue teams scouring the devastated Himalayan village of Chositi brought at least 100 people to safety.

“Dead bodies of 37 people have been recovered,” said Irshad, a top disaster management official, adding there was no count of any missing people available.

According to Ramesh Kumar, divisional commissioner of Kishtwar, the cloudburst hit at about 11:30am local time. He told ANI news agency that police and disaster response teams were on the ground, while army and air force units had also been mobilised. “Search and rescue operations are under way,” Kumar said.

An official, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the flood swept away a community kitchen and a security post set up to serve pilgrims. “A large number of pilgrims had gathered for lunch and they were washed away,” the official told the news agency Reuters.

Buildings damaged in flash floods caused by torrential rains are seen in a remote, mountainous village, in Chositi area, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo)
Buildings damaged in flash floods caused by torrential rains are seen in a remote, mountainous village, in the Chisoti area, Indian-administered Kashmir, on Thursday, August 14, 2025 [AP]

The India Meteorological Department defines a cloudburst as a sudden, extreme downpour exceeding 100mm of rain in an hour, often triggering flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions during the monsoon.

Last week, a similar disaster in Uttarakhand, another Himalayan state, buried an entire village under mud and debris after heavy rains.

The Srinagar weather office has warned of further intense rainfall in several parts of Kashmir, including Kishtwar, and urged residents to avoid unstable structures, power lines and old trees due to the risk of fresh landslides and flash floods.

 

