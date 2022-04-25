At least 168 killed in western Darfur violence, aid group says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Khartoum, SudanAt least 168 people have been killed and 98 injured in tribal clashes in the western Darfur town of Kreinik, a spokesperson for a refugee group said on Sunday.

The violence is the latest in an uptick of such incidents in the war-weary region.

Western Darfur is home to many of the people displaced by the early-2000s conflict in the region, which saw the government put down armed rebels with help from nomadic Arab militias known as the Janjaweed.

Some 2.5 million people were displaced in the violence and 300,000 were killed. Former President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges. The trial for one of his aides, known as Ali Kushayb, began earlier this month.

The Coordinating Committee for Refugees and Displaced People accused Janjaweed militias of attempting to clear the area to take control of the land.

