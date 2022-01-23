At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 16 people were killed after a fire tore through a nightclub in Cameroon’s capital city Yaound? early on Sunday morning, according to the country’s government.

Eight other people were seriously wounded in the fire at the Liv Nightclub, according to the government’s statement. During a press conference held at the scene of the fire, the director of the Yaound? Central Hospital said several people in critical condition were transferred to the hospital.

Policemen stand guard at the entrance of the night-club in the Bastos district of Yaounde, on January 23, 2022.

The Cameroonian Ministry of Communication said the ceiling at the nightclub caught fire from fireworks explosions.

The fire later caused two strong explosions that sparked panic among those in the venue, according to the statement.

President Paul Biya has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident and sent his condolences to the victims’ families.