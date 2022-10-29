At least 149 Killed In Seoul Halloween Crowd Surge – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

At least 149 people were killed and 150 others were hurt in an apparent crowd surge at packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul, local officials say.

Authorities have shared little about the official cause of deaths and injuries, but Yonhap News Agency reported people were suffering from cardiac arrest and trouble breathing.

South Korea’s president urged officials to quickly identify victims for the sake of worried families, as many revelers are still unaccounted for.

Video and photos show a chaotic scene in Seoul’s popular nightclub district, with people lying in the streets and on stretchers as emergency workers helped victims.

SOURCE: CNN

