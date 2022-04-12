At Least 13 Injured In Brooklyn Station Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

Shocking footage circulating on social media shows people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the train platform.

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.”

Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.

The shooter is believed to have been wearing a gas mask and a construction vest at the time of the attack, according to reports.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect has been described as a black male, 5 ft 5 inches tall and between 175 to 180 pounds.

It is not yet clear whether the shooting took place on the train or in the station.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighbourhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

Source: Yahoo News