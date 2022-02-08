AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Temporarily Unavailable In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs informs the public of the temporary unavailability of the Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. The last stock in-country expired on January 31, 2022.

Due to logistical delays, Saint Lucia has not received its next shipment. Regionally, other countries in the Eastern Caribbean are experiencing the similar situation.

The public is assured that the Ministry of Health is making every effort to ensure that the Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine becomes available within the next week.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs also informs the public that the Pfizer

BioNTech and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are available at all vaccination sites and Wellness Centres.

– Advertisement –

Both vaccines are safe and can be used as a heterologous combination (mix-and- match) for persons who would have received Astrazeneca as a first dose, or primary series (in the

case of persons requiring boosters).

Persons who have not been vaccinated, or are partially vaccinated are encouraged to visit a

vaccination site. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death.

Once again, the Ministry of Health apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

– Advertisement –