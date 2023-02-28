Assessment Of The Region’s ICT Sector Gets Underway – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A project to assess the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) sector in each Member State and Associate Member of CARICOM to better guide the development of CARICOM Single ICT Space, got underway this month.

The Inception Meeting for the ICT Gap Analysis Consultancy was held virtually on Tuesday, 21 February 2023. The project is being undertaken with support from the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

One of the first activities identified for the implementation of the CARICOM Single ICT Space was an ICT Sector Audit which would allow the Region to evaluate where it stands in the digital arena, the opportunities and the challenges of the COVID-19 era.

The consultancy by the Technopolis Team will include the regional ICT sector audit, knowledge flows and gap analysis; the development and implementation of a Caribbean digital agenda framework; and the development and implementation of a regional digital cooperation framework.

“The main objective of the project is to conduct an assessment to better understand the state of the ICT sector in each of the targeted countries and to use the findings to inform the development of a digital agenda and a cooperation framework for a common, coordinated approach to ICT sector development in the Region to ensure the expected benefits are realised for nationals of the Community,” said Mr. Joseph Cox, CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General, Economic Integration, Innovation and Development.

Speaking at the inception meeting, Mr Cox said the project will involve senior policymakers, Ministers of ICT, ICT and other specialists from the public and private sectors, firms with an interest in ICT and development partners.

The Assistant Secretary-General said the project is expected to provide a realistic assessment of the ICT development potential and digital maturity in Member States. It will also support strategic finalisation of the Single ICT Space, shape the future of the CARICOM ICT sector and support future digitisation work in the Region.

The audit will also help to position ICT investment as a key factor of human development, and support in areas related to health, education and GDP.

It will also identify value-adding opportunities in areas such as employment, innovation, and research and development, and provide the data to support policy and programme development for the CARICOM digital economy.

SOURCE: CARICOM Today

