Assaults, Road Accidents Taking A Toll On Saint Lucian Men – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Health has indicated that assaults, road accidents, and smoking are taking a toll on Saint Lucian men.

As a result, the Ministry has disclosed that the men are losing more of their potential benefit to society.

A recent health update pointed to the effect of Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease, specifically COPD due to smoking, on local men.

It also noted an increase in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, especially in the young male population.

As a result, the Ministry announced that it would be launching smoking preventive campaigns and working with event planners and other stakeholders to reduce the exposure to smoking.

On the other hand, the Ministry has noted that females are losing more of their potential to society due to Cancer, particularly breast and Cervical cancer, and perinatal conditions specific to newborns.

Overall, Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases continue to be a significant source of mortality in Saint Lucia.

Cancers, cerebrovascular disease, stroke, heart disease, and Diabetes Mellitus were the top 4 causes of death, respectively, for the last ten years.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health plans to strengthen programs to improve preventative strategies such as adopting healthy lifestyles, early detection, and screening.