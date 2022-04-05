Asia faces three big economic shocks: War in Ukraine, China and the Fed

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)The World Bank said on Tuesday that countries in Asia may have to deal with three major economic shocks this year — the war in Ukraine, a sharp slowdown in China, and rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

The development bank cut its 2022 growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) region to 5% from 5.4%, and warned that growth couldslump to 4% if conditions weaken further, trapping 6 million morepeoplein poverty.

A worker in protective overall stands in the middle of empty streets in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022.

“Just as the EAP region was weathering the recurrent Covid-19 storms, three clouds have gathered over the economic horizon, which will mean lower economic growth and higher poverty,” the World Bank said in its latest update on the region.

Higher US rates are likely to trigger capital outflows from developing economies and put pressure on their currencies, thus inducing “premature” financial tightening and hurting growth, the World Bank said.