Ashanti Supports Sister Shia Douglas After Sharing SlowBucks Abuse Photos

Ashanti’s sister Kenashia ‘Shia’ Douglas is still on her healing journey as she continues to share more about her abusive relationship with rapper Slow Bucks.

Shia has never shared who her abuser is, although fans have speculated that it is the rapper she was dating for almost a decade and to whom she was engaged to in 2016. In an Instagram post on Sunday in recognition of domestic violence awareness month, Douglas spoke candidly about dealing with domestic violence and how her desire to create a family made her accept abuse.

“…It got to a point where the abuse was regular behavior, and I would fight back pick up whatever I could to protect myself.. truthfully lots of us have grown up in toxic environments where the adults around us argue or fight to which we seem to normalize.. this starts the beginning of our inner child wounds and Or traumas,” Shia wrote.

She continued, “I didn’t have a normal child hood, and although my parents were together the circumstances of our family dynamic had me strongly wanting to do things a different way with my own family… My undying loyalty and strong desire to create my own family had me accepting things I never should have. I’ve been Punched, spat on, strangled, pushed to the ground. And been threatened with a [gun].”

Shia shared photos of herself with a black eye, her arm at the inside of the elbow bruised black and blue, and marks on her neck and also shared that she lost teeth during a violent fight with her ex, who taunted her about not being able to have children.

In the comments section, Ashanti also reacted as she expressed support and admiration for her sister’s strength.

“Love you more than anything. God will deal with ALL EVIL. You are strong, resilient and unbreakable. Your courage and strength amazes me every day. Continue to walk in your path and faith,” Ashanti wrote. “Never let that dark, vile energy pull you backwards or beneath your high vibrations… Wife of Creation @wifeofcreation will grow and inspire women all over the world. I’m here for whatever, whenever AGAINST WHOEVER EVERY TIME ALWAYS!!!!! I love you infinitely,” the big sister wrote.

Their mother, Tina Douglas, also shared her love for her daughter and her initiative to help other survivors of Domestic Violence.

“To MY Baby – Your strength is IMPECCABLE! You are an inspiration to all women and men that are in any kind of domestic or abusive relationship! GOD has Blessed you for sharing your truth and one day YOU WILL have your own family! For now your journey will help others with your baby Wife Of Creation,” she wrote.

Shia, 34, first shared the intimate details about her abusive relationship with Slow Bucks.

The couple reportedly dated for about 13 years before she shared news about the extreme violence she was subjected to, which included verbal abuse and physical abuse that saw her having reconstructive surgery on her face and mouth. Shia has also shared in the past that her ex beat her so badly and caused her to have a miscarriage.

Slowbucks has never been charged with any offenses. In 2020, 50 Cent reacted to Shia Douglas’ abuse by slamming Slowbucks for what he allegedly did.

“Yo what’s wrong wit you boy, hitting that girl like that,” 50 Cent wrote.