Ashanti Says She Is Ready To Have Babies But Ruled Out Nick Cannon

Ashanti says that she wants to have children in 2023. The 42-year-old is in Abu Dhabi after performing at the F1 Grand Prix event held from November 17 to Sunday, November 20.

The Grammy-winning artist performed at Rich List Royal Terrace after Sunday’s race and seemed to be enjoying the Ras Al Khaimah resort, where she joined fans on Instagram live as she shared features about the resort, including the man-made beach and the tasty drinks being served by staff.

The singer was having fun as she joked with fans on Instagram live and talked about her body, health, and fitness, and even the possibility of motherhood as she enjoyed her time in the UAE. The singer responded to a fan who asked if she had children and revealed that she wanted to become a parent next year.

“I’m trying to have kids next year. That’s what I’m trying to do,” she began.

However, she revealed that a potential daddy was not in the picture yet. “You know you need the right person to have kids with you know what I’m saying but I’m trying to have kids next year. I’d be low with my sh*t y’all already know but yeah, that’s a very big decision so we’ll see what happens,” she said.

While Ashanti has founded the right man to give her the sperm to make her babies, a fan also suggested that Nick Cannon may be able to help to which the singer busted out laughing.

Ashanti and Fat Joe @Fatjoe IG

“No, you didn’t!” Ashanti says as she gives a belly-filled laugh. “Talking bout Nick Cannon, Nick got it covered. I ain’t going nowhere near that,” She added.

The singer also revealed that she originally wanted six kids, but she’ll settle for two or three and noted that she would have them back to back after completing her tour next year.

It’s safe to say that Ashanti is not interested in joining Nick Cannon’s growing brood of babies. The Wild’N’Out host welcomed his 12th child weeks ago and is on track to welcome a 13th baby before the end of 2022. As for what 2023 holds, he hasn’t revealed whether there are more babies yet.

Meanwhile, Ashanti is scheduled to perform in Jamaica on November 26 alongside Jah Rule at the popular annual holiday party, Yush. She shared that she would be traveling to the island paradise early to enjoy the warm weather and coconuts.

Ashanti also performed in Jamaica in the days after her trip to the UAE for a joint show with Ja Rule. “I’ll be in Jamaica on Friday and I’m performing at Sabina Park. I always have fun in Jamaica,” Ashanti said as she shared that she was going to attend the carnival 2023 in Trinidad in Tobago.

As for music plans, the artist shared that fans might be getting a gift for Christmas since her anticipated re-recorded album is not ready for release.

“I’m trying to see if I can do an EP before Christmas,” she says, laughing and noting that she has enough records to do it.