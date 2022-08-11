ASAP Rocky Sued By Former Friend ASAP Relli For Allegedly Shooting Him

A$AP Rocky is being sued by his former friend A$AP Relli for allegedly shooting himself.

The victim of the November 2021 shooting allegedly by A$AP Rocky is speaking out and has identified himself as Rocky’s friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli.

On Wednesday night, Relli broke his silence that he is suing Rocky, who is facing criminal charges for the shooting. His civil lawsuit is seeking damages from Rocky for “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry” following the shooting last year.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit gives details about the shooting where Ephron says that his high school best friend shot him on November 6 in Hollywood. Relli said that A$AP Rocky lured him to the meeting “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them.” However, while there, a verbal assault ensued between him and Rocky, after which the “Trilla” rapper shot him.

Ephron says that Rocky pulled out a handgun during the dispute, pointed it at him, and pulled the trigger. The rapper fired the gun multiple times, but Ephron was not directly hit, noting that bullet fragments struck his hand, requiring him to seek medical attention.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has not responded to the claims by his former friend. In April, the rapper was arrested after coming off of a private jet at LAX from Barbados, where he went on vacation with Rihanna, who was pregnant at the time.

A$AP Rocky was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He is set to begin his criminal trial on August 17 to answer the criminal charges.

In the meantime, Ephron is being represented by attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, who say that Rocky’s actions were unprovoked.

ASAP Relli

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the attorneys say. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

The lawsuit says that the incident was caught on surveillance cameras in the area.

The attorneys also say that Ephron, who is a talent manager and producer, has also received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident” and said that they wanted the civil matter to go to trial.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone says that Ephron and Rocky were friends from high school, having attended New York’s Bayard Rustin High School for Humanities.

Ephron was also the one who introduced Rocky into A$AP Mob, which had members the late A$AP Yams, A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz, and A$AP Kham in 2006.

The other members of the group, except for A$AP Bari, have not reacted to the case against Rocky. Bari previously labeled Relli a snitch for telling cops that Rocky shot him.

A$AP Rocky recently welcomed a baby boy in May with billionaire beauty businesswoman and artist Rihanna.