“As Parents, We Need To Talk To Our Children” – St. Lucia Times News

Micoud Secondary School Principal Flora Emmanuel Joseph has urged parents to communicate with their children.

“If there’s anything I want anybody to pick up from this interview is that as parents we need to talk to our children,” she told HTS Evening News on Thursday.

The Educator spoke as the family of fifteen-year-old Darlene Daniel Piltie of Vieux Fort breathed a sigh of relief after the missing teen was located.

But a search was still on for another missing youngster – 16-year-old Haillie Davy of Desruisseaux.

Both teenagers attend the Micoud Secondary school.

HTS News quoted the institution’s Principal as saying that the disappearances have been difficult for the school.

According to Mrs. Flora Emmanuel Joseph, the school reminded students to open up to counsellors and reach out to teachers when they feel overwhelmed.

“We recognise that the students are under a lot of pressure – pressure to perform with their school work and pressure of course at home,” the Principal told HTS News.

And she disclosed that in conversation with some other students, the youngsters indicated that their parents could not talk to them.

“The parents quarrel a lot. There’s a lot of shouting,” the Educator related.

As a result, she explained that parents need to talk with their children.

