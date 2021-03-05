Former five-time Groovy Soca Monarch, and St Lucia brand ambassador Arthur Allain, has released a brand-new music video to complement his latest single ‘Wine on You’.
Arthur Allain releases fun new video for 'Wine On You'
Fri Mar 5 , 2021
Former five-time Groovy Soca Monarch, and St Lucia brand ambassador Arthur Allain, has released a brand-new music video to complement his latest single ‘Wine on You’.
