Arthur Allain And Imran Nerdy Crowned 2023 Soca Kings – St. Lucia Times

Two new kings have been crowned for the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competitions after an extremely competitive competition last evening at the SAAB.

Returning from a short hiatus from the Groovy Soca competition stage, 5-time monarch, Arthur Allain successfully captured his 6th Groovy Soca Monarch title with his song “Irie”, which saw the SAAB grooving from left to right throughout the performance.

Also coming off a hiatus, Imran Nerdy, was crowned the new Power Soca King with his song Clock Out. Nerdy also captured 4th place in the Groovy Soca segment with his song Unemployed.

This is Nerdy’s 1st time capturing the monarch and he explained how happy he was to see the energy during his performances.

The results for this year’s Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition are as follows:

Rank

Groovy Soca Monarch

Power Soca Monarch

Winner

Arthur Allain

Imran Nerdy

1st Runner- Up

Ezra DaFunMachine

Ricky-T

2nd Runner- Up

Ricky T

Ezra DaFunMachine

3rd Runner- Up

Imran Nerdy

Shemmy J

The exciting weekend of competition continues on the SAAB with Calypso Monarch scheduled for this evening, July 8, National Panorama on Sunday, July 9, and King and Queen of the Bands on Monday, July 10.

Junior revelers will also line the city tomorrow, July 9 for the Junior Carnival parade from 12 noon at the Derek Walcott Square.

Tickets for all events can be purchased at the Cell outlets and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates on event days.

To stay informed on updates on Saint Lucia Carnival go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Follow @juniorcarnivalsaintlucia on Instagram for everything relating to Junior Carnival.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee

