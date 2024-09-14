Arnicka On Target In US Collegiate Football

Four goals and two assists earned 19-year-old Saint Lucian freshman Arnicka Louis a pair of awards this week in collegiate women’s football.
The Marchand native, who redshirted her first year at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, USA, has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) DI Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week.
An alumna of Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School, Louis helped lead the Warriors to a pair of road wins last week as Indian Hills went 2-1-0 overall.
The freshman now ranks second overall on the team with 13 points in the year and has scored at least two points in four consecutive matches.
Louis tallied two goals and an assist in the Warriors’ 5-1 win over Southeastern Community College on Monday for a career-best five points.
A seasoned Saint Lucia international, she scored her school’s lone goal in a narrow 2-1 loss at Pensacola State College before closing out the week with a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win at Hinds Community College.
Louis is tied for second overall on the year in the ICCAC with five goals and ranks third in the NJCAA.
Last year, in just her second senior outing for Saint Lucia, she hit a remarkable four goals against Guadeloupe in Guadeloupe.
