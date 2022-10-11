Armed Bandits Rob Micoud Establishment, Escape With Cash – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Four armed bandits robbed Life Saver Mart at Dugard, Micoud, on Monday night and escaped with cash.

The owner of the establishment, Luke Jn Pierre, recalled that at about 8:30 pm, four armed men, three wearing masks entered the mart and demanded all the money.

Jn Pierre said his wife, two employees, and a customer were in the business place at the time.

“The gunmen demanded that they lie on the floor and of course, one of them made his way behind the counter,” he recalled.

According to the businessman, the bandits took all the cash and fled to a waiting car.

There were no reports of injuries.

