Armed Bandits Rob 1St National Bank At Choc

Armed bandits robbed 1st National Bank at Choc on Wednesday after accosting employees who had left the institution and forcing them back to its location.

The hostage-taking drama unfolded at about 5:00 pm when the armed assailants accosted bank employees on Calvary Road.

According to reports, three bank employees were in a vehicle that slowed down due to another car ahead of them from which smoke was emanating.

The initial reports indicated at that point, the armed assailants struck, forcing their way into the vehicle with the employees and ordering them to drive back to the bank.

Once back at the lending institution, the armed individuals used the employees to access cash at the bank’s ATM and made off with an undisclosed sum.

Heavily armed SSU officers and other police units from Castries responded after learning of the incident, but the bandits had already escaped.

No arrests have yet been made as police investigations continue.

PHOTO: Police at the scene.