Armed Bandits Injure Motorist In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

On Monday, armed bandits injured a motorist in Castries after the man responded to an online advertisement offering a car for sale, people familiar with the incident say.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:am.

According to information obtained by St Lucia Times, when the man interested in buying the advertised vehicle showed up in a Subaru car at the rendezvous point at Morne Fortune, Castries, three men accosted him, demanding money.

One of the men had a gun, and another had a cutlass.

The ‘buyer’ sustained blows to the head from the gun butt before driving off to escape the bandits who fled into nearby bushes.

However, the victim did not sustain serious injuries.

But in his escape attempt, his Subaru collided with a commercial vehicle before crashing into some bushes.

Police on patrol in the area went in search of the assailants.

A source familiar with the incident told St Lucia Times it should serve as a warning example to others to beware of online sales scams.

The source noted that such occurrences are not new, as others have fallen victim in the past.

