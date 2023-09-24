Ari Fletcher Gets Candid With Yung Miami About G Herbo & Moneybagg Relationships

Ari Fletcher is opening up about her current relationships with ex-boyfriend G Herbo and her current boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo.

The model/influencer sat down with Yung Miami on the City Girls’ “Caresha Please” podcast this weekend at Revolt World. The conversation was loosely around Ari Fletcher’s personal life, including her co-parenting with G Herbo, which we often see play out on social media with the Chicago rapper’s current girlfriend, Taina Williams.

When asked about whether or not Herbo is still trying to get intimate with her, Ariana says he often says things to her, but she doesn’t take him seriously.

Ari says G Herbo “says things, but we’re never in a setting where he can be like, ‘Yeah, let me.’ I think it’s a joke. I don’t even take him serious. Like, sometimes, if you overdo it, it’s like, ‘Stop, you know I got a n***a.’ I don’t take him serious like that, so it just be like, ‘What?’”

Ari Fletcher and G Herbo share a son together, and he has since moved on to date Taina Williams, with whom he has two young children. As for Ari, she has been dating Moneybagg Yo for the past two years, and the two appear to be going strong despite going through a rough patch in their relationship earlier this year over cheating allegations on his part.

Last week, they were spotted together on vacation to celebrate the Memphis rapper’s birthday. Moneybagg Yo shared a video of several bags of cash and some gold bricks that he got as birthday gifts.

Speaking on the intimate parts of her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher says they often invite other famous people into their relationship, including an actor and a rapper, whom she declined to reveal despite being pressed by Yung Miami for hints.

G Herbo sat down with Yung Miami last year for a candid interview where he spoke about the relationship Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams have and how he navigates any friction between them.

“Ari and Taina was having their differences earlier on because when we started getting serious I had to make sure she was good around my son, my first kid, I’m a single father, and I need help with the sh*t…I need someone that’s caring helping me,” Herbo said.

The Chicago rapper is currently facing jail time for a wire fraud case.