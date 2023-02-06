APUA’s Water distribution schedule for Monday

Black Immigrant Daily News
Between 4:00 am to 1:00 pm
• St. John’s City
• Lower Ottos
• Michael Village
• Ovals
• Kentish Road
• Lower All Saints Road to Camacho Ave
• Independence Ave to the Government House
• Grays Farm to Greenbay Primary School
• Perry Bay Drive
• Union Road from Bruce’s to Hawksbill Resorts
• Cooks Estate
• Yeptons
• Christian Street
• Armstrong Road
• Perry Bay Dr.
• Tinning Village
• American Road – from NODS to Mega Store and surrounding areas
• Denfields
• Side Hill
• Cooks Landfill
• Cooks Hill
• Harbour View
• Cook Estate
• Hatton Heights
• Union Road from Greenbay School to Bruce’s
• Donavans
• Greenbay
Between 5:00 am to 1:00 pm
• Old Parham Road from ARG to Paint Plus
• Upper Gambles
• Sutherlands
• Skerritt’s Pasture
• St.Johnston Village
• Cassada Gardens #1,2,3
• Carnival Gardens
• Wireless Road
• Heritage Quay and Nevis St Pier
Between 3:00pm to 3.00 am
• Cassada Gardens 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
• Cedar Valley Springs & Gardens
• Mt Pleasant
• Friars Hill Development
• Friars Hill Road Eastern and Western areas- from WIOC Pond to Caribbean Cinemas
• Anchorage Road to Halcyon Resorts
• Paradise View South
• McKinnon’s
Between 5:00am – 1:00pm
• Weirs
• North Sound
• Gunthorpes
• Pigotts
• Fitches Creek
• Paynters housing project
• Paynters
• Lightfoot east and west
• Herberts main road
• Sea View Farm
• Potters east and west
Between 4:00am to 10:00pm
• Willikies upto Long Bay
• Zion Hill
• Carty Hill
• Glanvilles
• Seatons
• Pares Village
Automatic Servicing
• Nut Grove areas west and south of Golden Grove Primary School
Bendals Water Plant – Automatic Servicing
• Bendals
• Bendals Road
• Bathlodge
• Creekside
• Cashew Hill
• Golden Grove
• Golden Grove extension
• Martins Village
• Nut Grove
• Brown’s Ave
• Whenner’s Road
Fort James Plant- Automatic Servicing
• Point
• Villa
• Lower Gambles
• Upper Fort road
• Public Cemetery to the corner of Family Dentistry
• Agatha E Goodwin Street
• Upper St John’s Street
• Dickenson Bay Street
• Dry Hill
• Runaway
• Yorks
• Friendship Circle
• Crown Gardens
Filtration Plant – Automatic Servicing
• AUA and surrounding areas
• Hodges Bay
• Royal Gardens
• Cedar Grove to North Shore roundabout
• Crosbies
Coolidge Booster Station – Automatic Servicing
• New Winthorpes
• Powells
• Barnes Hill
• Judges Hill
Pigeon Point Plant – Automatic Servicing
• English Harbour
• Hospital Hill
• Cobbs Cross
• Nelsons Dockyard
• Shirley’s Heights
• Piccadilly up to St.James Club
• Falmouth
Ffryes Plant – Automatic Servicing OPERATING AT REDUCED CAPACITY – 10:30am 06/02/23 to 10:30am 07/02/23
Valley Road
• Ffyres Estate
• Orange Valley
• Valley Church
• Jolly Beach
• Bolans
• Jennings
• Ebenezer
What does this mean? The plants/stations operate with many safety mechanisms one being that the tank height must be at an appropriate level for the pumps to distribute water.
If the tank levels dip below the extraction level the pumps will temporarily stop, allowing the tank to replenish to a suitable level to resume distribution.
Communities on lower levels may not be affected during this process once water is still present in the lines. This process is automatic and monitored by technicians daily.
Low Pressure
Customers may experience low pressure or no water during scheduled periods based on their topography or during peak hours.
For further information and updates please call us at 211.
Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]
NewsAmericasNow.com