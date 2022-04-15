Applications Open For Economic Cost Awards – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, invites applications for Economic Cost Awards for new and continuing students at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Campuses, for the academic year 2022/2023.

To be eligible for an award, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

1. be a citizen and reside in Saint Lucia; 2. has either gained acceptance to, or is enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student at any of the following University of the West Indies (UWI) Campuses: Cave Hill, St Augustine, or Mona; and 3. the area of study must be listed on the “Government of Saint Lucia List of Approved Areas for National Training” which can be accessed at http://www.govt.lc/…/2018-21-priority-list-final.pdf

Please note that:

• If an applicant is already enrolled at the University of the West Indies, an official transcript or record of grades is required. • Self-Financed programmes will not be considered for Economic Cost Awards. • Post Graduate programmes will not be considered for Economic Cost Awards. • Economic Cost is awarded for a maximum period of three (3) years. Students requiring additional time for the completion of their programme of study will not be considered after the end of the 3rd academic year.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted online via: http://scholarships.education.gov.lc/

a. SCAN all required documents (Ensure that all documents are legible). b. Complete the Online Application, and upload the required documents to your online application. c. After submitting the online application, you will receive a confirmation email. If you do not receive the confirmation email after submitting your online application, please send an email to [email protected] or [email protected] or call 468-5229. Incomplete applications will be deemed ineligible.

Required Documents:

1. Verified copies of Academic, Professional and Technical Certificates (Verified by the Department of Education). 2. Most recent Transcripts or Record of Grades. 3. Letter of Admission to Institution (If applicable). 4. Physical examination certificate (three (3) months or less) showing good physical and mental health. 5. Copy of Birth Certificate. 6. Two Letters of Recommendation to be uploaded on the application portal by the Referee (please follow instructions on the application portal). 7. Cover Minute from Permanent Secretary/Head of Department, endorsing the request for Training (For Public Service Employees only). 8. Statement of Conduct and Work Ethics Form (for Public Service Employees only). 9. Resume. For further information, please visit the Human Resource Development (HRD) Unit, Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, 4th Floor, Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries, or call telephone numbers 468-5229/5430. The deadline for the submission of completed Online Application Forms with required documents is Friday, 29th July, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Education

