Antigua: Sir Gerald Watt re-elected as House Speaker

Sir Gerald Watt KC has been re-elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He emerged the winner following a ballot, after Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle had nominated Sherrie Ann Bradshaw and Asot Michael had nominated former Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer for the post.

Sir Gerald received 9 votes to Bradshaw’s 8.

Neither Asot Michael who nominated Spencer, nor Trevor Walker who seconded the nomination, voted for him.

During the proceedings, supporters in the gallery were in full voice with cheers, and sometimes jeers.

