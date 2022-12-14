Antigua and Barbuda among 5 Caribbean countries attending regional conference in Columbia

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua and Barbuda is amongst 5 Caribbean countries attending the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) Dockers Regional Conference in Cartagena, Colombia.

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union is being represented by Deputy General Secretary, Chester Hughes and Shop steward Gregg Scotland.

The conference, which runs for 3 days, is reviewing the work of the ITF Dockers Section in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Other Caribbean countries attending the conference are Dominica, Barbados, Guyana and Grenada.

