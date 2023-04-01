Anthony: Vieux Fort South At A Critical And Delicate Point – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Against a recent upsurge in fatal gun violence, Vieux Fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony has told the House of Assembly that his constituency is at a critical and delicate point.

“We know that Vieux Fort South is at a critical and delicate point of its existence. These days we’re on the lips of everyone. Everything you hear – ‘Vieux Fort South. Vieux Fort this, Vieux Fort that,” the former Prime Minister asserted earlier this week.

“Never mind that the issue of crime is a phenomenon experienced by all Saint Lucians throughout all communities in this country,” Anthony said.

“We have had mass killings in other communities before,” he stated, adding that Castries East MP and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had repeatedly made that point.

– Advertisement –

But Anthony noted that people always single out his constituency.

The community has become the first-ever escalated crime zone under new legislation extending police powers.

Anthony recalled saying that the events in Vieux Fort South might be a watershed – a moment needing pause and reflection.

“It is a watershed for the people of Vieux Fort South, who must face our collective pain and repudiate the past and the events of the past,” he told parliament.

In addition, the former Prime Minister said the events represented a watershed for the police to change their approach to policing in the constituency and work to win the people’s trust and confidence.

“I did not say it then, but unquestionably Mr. Speaker, it is also a watershed for the government – how it deals with the challenges and issues facing Vieux Fort South now and in the next few weeks and months,” Anthony stated.

Headline photo: Dr. Kenny Anthony (Stock image)

– Advertisement –